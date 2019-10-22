  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Emerald Cruises

899 Reviews
9 Awards
Emerald Waterways

About Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises, part of the Scenic Group of cruise brands, launched in 2014. The line offers value-for-money river and coastal cruises while managing to include a lot in the fare. On board Emerald Cruise’s 9 river ships you’ll find a more active vibe compared to other river ships and the line looks forward to welcoming its first coastal yacht cruise, Emerald Azzurra, in January 2022.

Emerald Radiance
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

7 Night
Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Liberte

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Lisbon With Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

10 Night
Danube Explorer With PragueDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Delights Of The DanubeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Star

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe With BudapestDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Prague With Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

22 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube River CruiseDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Holland & Belgium In BloomDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Destiny

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Danube Delights With PragueDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

9 Night
Berlin With The Majestic RhineDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun

10 Night
Budapest With Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Emerald cruise ships?

Emerald Cruises serves the typical European river cruise passenger -- generally well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket. However, the line's contemporary, boutique-style ships also attract first-time river cruisers, including passengers in their 40s, who enjoy the active shore excursions on offer. Around half of the passengers come from the U.K., with the rest coming from Australia, New Zealand, the U.S and Canada.

Do I have to dress up on a Emerald cruise?

Not really. Ships have a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code and there are no formal nights. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant in the evening, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate.

Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, but mostly opting for smarter casual rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Is everything free on Emerald cruises?

Mostly. Cruise fares include most shore excursions, all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and gratuities. Extra costs are bar drinks, optional shore excursions, beauty treatments and massages, and retail shop purchases.

What are Emerald’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are the most popular activities for Emerald's passengers, with the EmeraldPLUS (tours that focus on local customs) and EmeraldACTIVE options particular favorites. Onboard, cruisers love hanging out in the dual-purpose area at the back of the ship that transforms from an indoor, heated pool with retractable roof during the day to a cinema at night.

Why go with Emerald?

  • High level of inclusions including gratuities
  • Heated pool/cinema is a standout feature
  • Modern fleet

Best for: Fun-loving, active and value-driven cruisers

Not for: Early-to-bed, traditional or luxury cruisers

Emerald Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Last trip down the Mekong

We spent 3 days in Siem Reap in a great hotel visiting the Ankor site which was an amazing experience. We then boarded the Emerald Harmony for a 7 night cruise which only had 29 passengers out of a possible 84... Read More
hodges1260

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A First Class Plus River Cruise

Our introduction to Vietnam was interesting and educational with our tour to the Cu Chi’s tunnels and a visit to the city of Saigon followed the next day to transfer to our ship. Everything about this cruise... Read More
janet2506520235

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

a superb cruise !

Chose this cruise as we liked the look of Emerald Cruises, and the new Harmony ship, when investigating possible intineraries for a trip to Vietnam and Cambodia. The whole trip met and in many ways exceeded our... Read More
Lesjan

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Beautiful riverboat with lovely staff and an excellent itinerary.

Southeast Asia is a culturally rich destination. The excursions were well selected to give us a very good encounter with the people in the small villages along the Mekong River, and to meet with them to learn about... Read More
anfai

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

