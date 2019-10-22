Who goes on Emerald cruise ships?
Emerald Cruises serves the typical European river cruise passenger -- generally well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-plus bracket. However, the line's contemporary, boutique-style ships also attract first-time river cruisers, including passengers in their 40s, who enjoy the active shore excursions on offer. Around half of the passengers come from the U.K., with the rest coming from Australia, New Zealand, the U.S and Canada.
Do I have to dress up on a Emerald cruise?
Not really. Ships have a relaxed, easygoing vibe. There is no special dress code and there are no formal nights. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant in the evening, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate.
Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, but mostly opting for smarter casual rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.
Is everything free on Emerald cruises?
Mostly. Cruise fares include most shore excursions, all meals, wine with lunch and dinner, Wi-Fi and gratuities. Extra costs are bar drinks, optional shore excursions, beauty treatments and massages, and retail shop purchases.
What are Emerald’s most popular activities?
Shore excursions are the most popular activities for Emerald's passengers, with the EmeraldPLUS (tours that focus on local customs) and EmeraldACTIVE options particular favorites. Onboard, cruisers love hanging out in the dual-purpose area at the back of the ship that transforms from an indoor, heated pool with retractable roof during the day to a cinema at night.
Why go with Emerald?
- High level of inclusions including gratuities
- Heated pool/cinema is a standout feature
- Modern fleet
Best for: Fun-loving, active and value-driven cruisers
Not for: Early-to-bed, traditional or luxury cruisers