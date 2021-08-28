  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Jewels Of The RhineDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Munich
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sun

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Star

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

127 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Liberte

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

7 Night
Secrets Of The DouroDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Cruising
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Munich
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Danube ExplorerDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Munich
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Jewels Of The RhineDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Emerald Destiny

7 Night
Holland & Belgium In BloomDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

