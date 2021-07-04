  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
APT July 2021 Cruises

July 2021
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

29 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe & Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

20 Night
Magnificent Europe Paris To Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Prague To Amsterdam 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Prague 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Eastern Bloc & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)

26 Night
Switzerland Rail With Magnificent Europe 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
