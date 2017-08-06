Shore excursions are, by far, the most popular activity for Sanctuary Retreats passengers. Cruises take them right to the heart of the destinations they are visiting, embracing the authentic, the local and the historic. Each excursion either offers the chance to experience the very raw nature of each place or authentic experiences such as tai chi, cookery and calligraphy classes. Onboard, cruisers enjoy even more cultural immersion with such activities as a galabeya party (Egyptian costumes) and performances by whirling dervishes and belly dancers.