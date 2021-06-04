Do I have to dress up on a Travelmarvel cruise?

Known for great value, premium cruising with many inclusions but not as inclusive as parent company APT.

Best for: Budget travelers looking to explore Europe by river

Travelmarvel's most popular offering is its range of "Insider Experiences," which give passengers the chance to experience a destination like a local, with options like a private Oktoberfest celebration in Germany or an intimate lunch with a local family in Vietnam.

Extra charges include optional shore excursions, most beverages outside of lunch and dinner, and any optional purchases onboard your ship.

No, and what's included often varies by itinerary. Generally, all meals and drinks onboard the ship, most sightseeing, onboard entertainment, transfers and gratuities are included in the cruise fare. Many itineraries also include daily bottled water, tea and coffee, as well as soft drinks, beer and local wine during lunch and dinner.

Not really. Most people dress casually onboard during the day; however, some opt to dress up for a night out in town. Smarter casual outfits (think trousers and collared shirt for men, and slacks and a blouse for women) are the norm for the evenings, in general, and a dressier outfit is appropriate for the welcome dinner.

The majority of Travelmarvel's cruisers are from Australia and New Zealand and are generally aged 55-plus. Children under the age of 8 are not permitted.

This was a full charter from Hanau to Passau on the River Main and Canal to Passau. The ship was clean, Crew from eastern Europe and the Philipines. Most were friendly and helpful. The Food was good but the...

We chose our 2 week river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam with Travelmarvel mainly from an economic point of view. My husband and I were travelling with my sister, and the single supplement for her on APT and...

We cruised from Amsterdam to Budapest, September 2019, in an Owners Suite. Overall this was a very good trip, but there were a couple of not so good features which could potentially stop us using the Jewel...

Cruised the Rhine, Maine, Danube with excellent Cruise Director Gunther Caliebauf and the service by crew was second to none!! Would recommend to all ! We had good trips organised by APT were very good and included...

