During the day the attire is very casual, so don't be surprised to see a number of people wandering the ship in their swimsuits (although technically the dress code requires shirts and shoes). The specialty restaurants and main dining room have an "elegant" requirement for men: long pants or dressy jeans and collared shirts. Jackets and ties are optional, and no flip-flops are allowed. Most passengers dress up a bit in the evenings, with women often appearing in sundresses or cocktail dresses for dinner and entertainment.