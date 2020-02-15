Who goes on Viking Ocean cruise ships?
Viking's passengers are generally English-speaking, well-traveled cruise veterans in the 55-and-older age bracket. They're active and want an itinerary packed with ports and ample time for meaningful exploration. Children younger than 18 are not allowed onboard.
Do I have to dress up on a Viking Ocean cruise?
Not really. Viking has no formal nights and daytime dress is casual, while evenings are "elegant casual." Women appear at dinner in dresses, skirts or slacks with a sweater or blouse; men show up in slacks and a collared shirt. Bathing suits, cover-ups and exercise clothing may only be worn on the pool and sports decks and in the fitness center.
Is everything free on Viking Ocean cruises?
No, but a sizable amount is. You'll have a free shore excursion in each port, unlimited free Wi-Fi access and all restaurants are complimentary, including room service. Free wine, beer and soft drinks are available at lunch and dinner and self-service laundry and access to the spa thermal suite are all complimentary as well.
You do pay for spa and salon services, optional shore excursions, beverages outside of lunch and dinner (except specialty coffees, teas and bottled water, which are free), and purchases from the shops.
What are Viking Ocean’s most popular activities?
Most Viking Ocean cruisers spend their time ashore exploring, and when onboard want to expand their knowledge of the destination they're visiting by attending port lectures, checking out the onboard collection of books and talking to experts who have been brought onboard and range from archaeologists and historians to former news commentators and scientists.
Cruisers also gather for performances that represent the destination, from traditional Greek dance to Italian opera. There are movies on the pool deck (with Bose headphones to control volume individually), and the thermal suite in the spa is a favorite, with its snow grotto, sauna, steam room, pools and flickering vapor fireplace.
Why go with Viking Ocean?
- Destination-rich itineraries
- Small ships that access unique ports
- Nordic-influenced spa with snow grotto
- Wraparound promenade deck
Best for: Mature cruisers who enjoy casual sophistication and want longer stays in ports
Not for: Families with children under 18; anyone looking for big cruise ship amenities