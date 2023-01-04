  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Viking Ocean January 2023 Cruises

January 2023
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star
Viking Star
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,867 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy LandDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

261 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

405 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

17 Night
South America & The Chilean FjordsDetails

261 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

7 Night
Iberian ExplorerDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Neptune

120 Night
120 Night 2023 Viking World JourneysDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

10 Night
West Indies ExplorerDetails

1,330 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

405 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
