Who goes on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise ships?
Most passengers aboard Delfin Amazon cruises fall into the 50- to 80-year-old range and are traveling as a couple or with a friend. Family groups (both single family units and larger multigenerational families) are not uncommon during school vacations. (The minimum age to sail is 7.) Cruisers should be in good health and without mobility issues due to the active nature of the sailings.
Passengers are split between travelers from North America (primarily the United States with some Canadians) and Peru. Australians and Europeans make up a smaller number of passengers. Presentations, announcements and menus are presented in Spanish and English, depending on the makeup of the cruisers.
Do I have to dress up on a Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise?
No. Life is casual onboard a Delfin Amazon cruise, and you should dress for comfort, not style. In the dining room, the line requests only that people don't show up barefoot.
Is everything free on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruises?
Almost everything is included in the price of a Delfin Amazon river cruise including all meals, daily excursions with naturalist guides, non-alcoholic beverages, beer and house cocktails, house wines with lunch and dinner, national park entrance fees, onboard lectures, and transportation to/from the airport. Additionally, each passenger is given rubber boots and waterproof ponchos for use during the cruise, as well as binoculars.
Extra fees apply to select alcoholic drinks, spa treatments (select ships only), laundry and gratuities.
What are Delfin Amazon Cruises’s most popular activities?
Wildlife and exploration are the main reasons people choose an Amazon River cruise, so the multiple daily excursions are, by far, the most popular activities for Delfin passengers. On every Delfin sailing, these excursions include skiff rides, hiking, kayaking, fishing, visits to animal rescue centers, night safaris, bird watching, swimming and rainforest canopy walks. On some sailings, standup paddle-boarding may also be on offer.
Why go with Delfin Amazon Cruises?
- Luxury riverboats traveling through the Peruvian Amazon.
- Multiple onshore wildlife expeditions each day.
- No Internet onboard for a truly unplugged experience.
Best for: Couples and families looking to explore the Amazon in a high level of comfort
Not for: Anyone wanting a relaxing vacation or who wants to sleep in past 7 a.m.