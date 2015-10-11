Most passengers aboard Delfin Amazon cruises fall into the 50- to 80-year-old range and are traveling as a couple or with a friend. Family groups (both single family units and larger multigenerational families) are not uncommon during school vacations. (The minimum age to sail is 7.) Cruisers should be in good health and without mobility issues due to the active nature of the sailings.

Passengers are split between travelers from North America (primarily the United States with some Canadians) and Peru. Australians and Europeans make up a smaller number of passengers. Presentations, announcements and menus are presented in Spanish and English, depending on the makeup of the cruisers.