Virgin Voyages Cruises

Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

About Virgin Voyages Cruises

The Virgin Voyages fleet will comprise four 110,000-ton, 2,700-plus-passenger ships. The first one, which will debut in 2020, will be called Scarlet Lady. It will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries out of Miami. All will be adult only, with a minimum sailing age of 18 years old.

Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

4 Night
Summer WeekdazeDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

3 Night
Long WeekenderDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
The Irresistible MedDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Richard's Birthday BashDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
Spanish ObsessionDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

14 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

4 Night
Scarlet New Year’s Ahoy!Details

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

8 Night
Valiant New Year’s Ahoy!Details

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean AntillesDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

4 Night
Fire And Sunset SoiréesDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

8 Night
Valiant Caribbean HolidaysDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Scarlet Caribbean HolidaysDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

6 Night
Western Caribbean CharmDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
Spanish ObsessionDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Virgin Voyages cruise ships?

Virgin Voyages wants brand loyalists who have never cruised to make the leap and try out the line, so first-time cruisers are likely. The line's cool vibe and big personality is also expected to reach the Millennial market and bring in lots of under-30s (though no one under 18 is permitted onboard), but you'll find plenty of Gen Xers as well.

Do I have to dress up on a Virgin Voyages cruise?

No. There is no dress code on Virgin Voyages ships, but expect lots of chic "rent a runway"-style duds in the evening.

Is everything free on Virgin Voyages cruises?

No, but cruise fares will be fairly inclusive, especially for a big-ship cruise line. The cruise fare will include all dining, gratuities (even in the spa), basic drinks (soda, bottled and sparkling water, juices), basic Wi-Fi and group fitness classes.

Extra charges will include streaming Wi-Fi, alcoholic drinks, shore excursions, and spa and beauty treatments.

Cruisers staying in one of the line's RockStar Quarters will receive perks such as early boarding through a VIP entrance, priority access to booking, 24/7 access to "RockStar" agents who can fulfill any of your Rock Star needs, as well as the ability to create a rider (wish list) of just about anything they want their suite stocked with.

What are Virgin Voyages’s most popular activities?

With the first ship not yet launched, it's hard to know what the most popular activities will be, but the nightlife is expected to be one of the main draws of the ship, with lots of bars and lounges and unusual night activities, including aerialists, comedy, pop-up music, interactive theater and more. (There will be no traditional big-stage production shows.)

Additionally, the fleet is being designed around a "Vitamin Sea" philosophy that emphasizes daytime relaxation and wellness. The line expects cruisers to participate in a detox, retox array of activities throughout the day

Why go with Virgin Voyages?

  • Midsized cruise ships offer plenty to do without being overwhelming
  • All dining is complimentary
  • Active nightlife

Best for: Anyone with an active Instagram account and looking for a trendy downtown vibe on their vacation

Not for: Early-to-bed travelers and anyone who sneers at the word "selfie"

Virgin Voyages Cruises Cruiser Reviews

