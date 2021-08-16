No, but cruise fares will be fairly inclusive, especially for a big-ship cruise line. The cruise fare will include all dining, gratuities (even in the spa), basic drinks (soda, bottled and sparkling water, juices), basic Wi-Fi and group fitness classes.

Extra charges will include streaming Wi-Fi, alcoholic drinks, shore excursions, and spa and beauty treatments.

Cruisers staying in one of the line's RockStar Quarters will receive perks such as early boarding through a VIP entrance, priority access to booking, 24/7 access to "RockStar" agents who can fulfill any of your Rock Star needs, as well as the ability to create a rider (wish list) of just about anything they want their suite stocked with.