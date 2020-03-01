Holland America Line cruisers usually run 50 or older and are evenly split between being retired and employed -- the longer the cruise, the older the demographic and the more retired passengers there are. HAL passengers prioritize travel, and most are experienced cruisers. They tend to be foodies and music-lovers (two things for which HAL prides itself), and most are from the U.S. and Canada, though about 20 percent of the passengers are international, with the U.K. and Australia at the top of the list.

During the summer and holiday periods, the average age onboard comes down as families, particularly multigenerational groups that include the grandparents and grandkids, take to the ships. This is particularly true of the line's Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries.