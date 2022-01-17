  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Holland America Line Gourmet Food Cruises

Cancellation Information

Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

22 Night
S. America & AntarcticaDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Westerdam

14 Night
Greek Enchantment & Aegean SunsetsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

14 Night
Indonesian DiscoveryDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

28 Night
Far East Discovery & China Explorer CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Indonesian DiscoveryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

17 Night
Panama Canal & Inca DiscoveryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oosterdam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Far East Discovery HolidayDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
South America PassageDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & MarquesasDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

12 Night
Holy Land & Ancient KingdomsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

14 Night
Far East Discovery HolidayDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

