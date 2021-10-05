  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Holland America Line October 2021 Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Holland America Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
China ExplorerDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Value – 14nts from only £1,699pp

All-Inc Barbados Stay & Royal Caribbean Cruise

  • 7nt all-inclusive hotel stay at The Sands Barbados
  • 7nt full-board cruise on board Grandeur of the Seas®
  • All flights & transfers included
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Apr 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

12 Night
Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Westerdam

26 Night
Mediterranean Romance & Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

28 Night
Japan & China CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

12 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

24 Night
Greek Odyssey & Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

24 Night
Mediterranean Empires & Mediterranean RomanceDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

23 Night
Mediterranean Dream & Passage To AmericaDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

27 Night
Mediterranean Romance & Spanish FarewellDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

28 Night
China The Philippines & Malaysia CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

3 Night
BahamasDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

24 Night
Mediterranean Empires & RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 29th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.