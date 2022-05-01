  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Holland America Line May 2022 Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

May 2022
Cancellation Information
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

12 Night
Holy Land & Ancient KingdomsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Mediterranean RivierasDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Mediterranean Rivieras & Aegean GemsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery SouthboundDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery NorthboundDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

9 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

12 Night
European SplendorDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Aegean And Ionian GemsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
European Splendor & Baltic JewelsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Greece And Adriatic AntiquitiesDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

7 Night
Mediterranean DreamDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Adriatic Antiquities & Mediterranean RivierasDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

14 Night
Baltic ExplorerDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

19 Night
Mediterranean Dreams Holy Lands & Ancient KingdomsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

24 Night
Holy Lands Ancient Kingdoms & Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside PassageDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Mediterranean RivierasDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
