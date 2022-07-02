  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Holland America Line July 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

July 2022
Cancellation Information
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

10 Night
Jewels Of The Baltic

165 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside Passage

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

12 Night
Adriatic Dream

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam

7 Night
Canada & New England Discovery

558 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Alaskan Inside Passage

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery Northbound

872 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Norse Legends

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Viking Sagas

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

7 Night
Alaskan Explorer

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Northern Isles

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan Explorer

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

19 Night
Best Of The Adriatic Sea

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

24 Night
Adriatic Dream & Greek Odyssey

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Northern Isles & Norse Legends

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

16 Night
Voyage Of The Vikings

558 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Greek Odyssey

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery Southbound

872 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

7 Night
Glacier Discovery Southbound

832 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

7 Night
Adriatic Gems

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

24 Night
Greek Odyssey & Mediterranean Empires

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Viking Sagas & Northern Isles

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight Sun

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

28 Night
Midnight Sun & Northern Capitals Explorer

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

19 Night
Voyage Of The Vikings

558 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

28 Night
Northern Capitals & Baltic Explorer

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
