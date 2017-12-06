An Oceanwide Expeditions cruise is all about wildlife and nature, and the cruise line programs its itineraries to give you access to as many landings by Zodiac as weather conditions permit. All of the activities offered are popular, including guided Zodiac sailings, hiking, kayaking and snowshoeing. Camping overnight in Antarctica is popular among the hardiest cruisers.

Oceanwide Expeditions also has an onboard helicopter on certain itineraries aboard MV Ortelius. And helicopter excursions on those sailings are in high demand.