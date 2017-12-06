  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Oceanwide Expeditions Cruises

7 Reviews
Oceanwide Expeditions

About Oceanwide Expeditions Cruises

Oceanwide Expeditions, which sails primarily in Antarctica and the Arctic, owns its fleet of small ships, all with ice-strengthened hulls; cruises are super active and require a high level of fitness. The line has been offering "basecamp" sailings since 2010; a basecamp voyage includes hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, mountaineering and camping out overnight.

Find Oceanwide Expeditions Cruises

Hondius
Hondius
Hondius (Oceanwide Expeditions)

19 Night
Antarctic Peninsula - Solar Eclipse - South Georgi...

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Oceanwide Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Plancius
Plancius
M/V Plancius (Photo: Oceanwide Expeditions)

19 Night
Falkland Islands – South Georgia – Solar Eclipse –...

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Oceanwide Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oceanwide Expeditions Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Oceanwide Expeditions cruise ships?

Oceanwide Expeditions draws passengers from the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan and China, all of whom share a passion for exploration, nature and wildlife. Expect to meet people in their mid-40s to mid-60s. Younger travelers are more prominent on the most adventurous sailings, and it's not unusual to see fit cruisers in their 70s and 80s on any sailing. (Children must be at least 3 years old to sail.) Solo travelers are welcome, though the line does charge a single supplement for solo cabins, or you can request that the line find a roommate for you.

Do I have to dress up on a Oceanwide Expeditions cruise?

No. The vibe onboard is casual. Plan to dress for comfort and warmth rather than to impress.

Is everything free on Oceanwide Expeditions cruises?

Shore excursions, usually by Zodiac and including helicopter rides on MV Ortelius, are included. On select cruises, the company provides rubber boots in your size with advance notice. For "basecamp" cruises, camping gear and kayaking are included, as well. Transfers, internet service, laundry, wine with meals, drinks at the bar and gratuities are extra. The onboard currency is euro.

What are Oceanwide Expeditions’s most popular activities?

An Oceanwide Expeditions cruise is all about wildlife and nature, and the cruise line programs its itineraries to give you access to as many landings by Zodiac as weather conditions permit. All of the activities offered are popular, including guided Zodiac sailings, hiking, kayaking and snowshoeing. Camping overnight in Antarctica is popular among the hardiest cruisers.

Oceanwide Expeditions also has an onboard helicopter on certain itineraries aboard MV Ortelius. And helicopter excursions on those sailings are in high demand.

Why go with Oceanwide Expeditions?

  • Experienced line with extensive knowledge of the Arctic and Antarctica
  • The chance to camp overnight in Antarctica
  • Free excursions like hiking, kayaking and snowshoeing
  • Rugged expedition vessels with conveniences like internet access and for-fee laundry service

Best for: Hardy, super adventurous types who don't mind pitching in to haul kayaks or pitch a tent

Not for: Anyone with an aversion to hourslong hikes and snowshoeing; anyone who can't navigate a steep gangway

Oceanwide Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

A Superb Antarctic trip

The expedition was a long held dream. We were so pleased to be on a comfortable new and very environmentally friendly ship. The shell doors meant very speedy zodiac loading. The expedition leader and team... Read More
User Avatar
desired

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

What a BLAST!

We left from Ushuaia and traveled to Antarctica on the Hondius in February of 2020. We had 2 days at sea, followed by 4 days of exploring the Antarctica, and finished with 2 more days at sea. The guides were... Read More
User Avatar
agffa

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Customers last

Only few ships go into the Ross Sea. That's why I didn't mind the rather poor design of Ortelius (the lecture room practically guarantees seasickness, uncomfortable bar area, too small dining room etc.). The ship's... Read More
User Avatar
Macquarie Island

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Perfect!

Our expedition to Antarctica exceeded our expectations more than we could ever imagine. The crew is very professional, the boat was perfect for the comfort we needed and the fresh food that is served was amazing. We... Read More
User Avatar
DKastelein

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

