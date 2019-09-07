Do I have to dress up on a U River Cruises cruise?

Designed as the first river cruise catering to a more trendy audience, U River Cruises features more experiential itineraries that allow passengers to connect with the cities the boats visit and the people who live there.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Savings of up to £1,400 per couple on 2022 cruises

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Not for: Mature, early-to-bed cruisers or anyone looking for a fully inclusive river cruise

Best for: Young and young-at-heart travelers looking for a hip and lively river cruise experience

Other popular activities are morning yoga classes and local DJ nights in the onboard nightclub.

People choose U River Cruises for its alternative vision of river cruising. The more interactive, unique or active the option, the more popular it is -- extended bike tours, pretzel-making classes, rock climbing and other such tours, for example.

No. Meals are included along with complimentary water, coffee and tea all day long, and juice at breakfast. All other drinks cost extra. Wi-Fi, gratuities and the use of one of the 50 bicycles kept onboard is also included. One shore excursion is included per port but all others must be purchased.

No. The tongue-in-cheek advice on the U website states: "Come as you are, as long as you have clothes on. No shirt, no shoes, no service."

Do I have to dress up on a U River Cruises cruise?

U River Cruises attracts a wide variety of cruisers, though despite its target audience, you'll find more 40- and 50-somethings than 20-year-olds. Most are from the U.S.

This 60 something couple chose the Danube Flow as an affordable, first river cruise with our ideal itinerary. We flew in a day early to find an email changing the entire trip from the Danube to the Main-Rhine Canal...

April saw me join the first cruise of the season for U by Uniworld on the A, cruising from Amsterdam to Frankfurt. It was Easter weekend in Amsterdam so was very busy. I caught a taxi from the airport but the...

my husband and i chose this, our first river cruise, with some concern. u river cruises, a fairly new cruise line, targeting millennials, was initially restricted to passengers between 21 and 45 years of age....

For our first river cruise, we select U by Uniworld (now U River Cruises) specifically to cruise with a younger demographic, as we are in our late 30's and enjoy a fun atmosphere. I was a little concerned about the...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 20th July 2021 .