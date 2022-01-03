  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises From Miami

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Miami
Any
Any
Norwegian Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Harvest Caye Cozumel & RoatanDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

11 Night
Panama Canal Round-trip Miami: Mexico Jamaica & Costa RicaDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

16 Night
Panama Canal: Mexico & Jamaica To Los AngelesDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £489pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Harvest Caye Cozumel & RoatanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

11 Night
Panama Canal Round-trip Miami: Mexico Costa Rica & BelizeDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

15 Night
Panama Canal: Mexico & Costa Rica To Los AngelesDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

15 Night
Panama Canal From Miami To San Diego: Mexico & Costa RicaDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Harvest Caye Cozumel & RoatanDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

3 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Grand Bahama IslandDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Curacao Aruba & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Curacao Aruba & Dominican RepublicDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Panama Canal From Miami To Panama City: Curacao & ArubaDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Curacao & Dominican RepublicDetails

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

12 Night
Panama Canal Round-trip Miami: Costa Rica Aruba & CuracaoDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Key WestDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Harvest Caye & MexicoDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

3 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Key WestDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & NassauDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & CozumelDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Colon

Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles

Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan

Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan

Cruises from San Juan

4,267 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo

Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from New York

Cruises from New York

Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.