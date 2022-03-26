  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking Expeditions Cruises

Bow of Viking Expedition ship

About Viking Expeditions Cruises

With the debut of its first two dedicated polar expedition cruise ships in 2022, Viking will officially make the transition from offering river and ocean cruises to being able to provide passengers with dedicated expedition voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Initially, the Viking Expeditions fleet will consist of two ships: the 378-passenger Viking Octantis and its sister ship, Viking Polaris. Though nearly the same size as the ships in Viking's current oceangoing fleet, Viking's expedition vessels will carry a fraction of the passengers, resulting in one of the industry's highest passenger-to-space ratios.

In addition to a full expedition program that includes adventures ashore by inflatable motorized Zodiac rafts and more durable rigid skiffs, Viking Expeditions also plans to offer a number of familiar creature comforts onboard Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. These include the popular specialty restaurants Manfredi's (Italian cuisine) and Mamsen's (Norwegian comfort food), the Explorers' observation lounge and other niceties that passengers who have sailed on the line's existing ocean (and river) ships will come to appreciate.

Viking plans on starting its expedition operations in early 2022 aboard Viking Octantis in the Antarctic, followed by Viking Polaris, which will debut on sailings between Tromso, Norway, and Arctic Svalbard in summer 2022.

Further details regarding Viking Expeditions are expected to be unveiled in mid-January 2020.

  • Who goes on Viking Expeditions cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Viking Expeditions cruise?

Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

9 Night
Caribbean ConnectionsDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Polaris

14 Night
Atlantic & Equator SojournDetails

Leaving:Glengarriff
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

17 Night
South America & Antarctic DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Ship (Image: Viking)
Viking Octantis

14 Night
Brazil's Vibrant CoastDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

18 Night
Antarctic & South America DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

17 Night
South America & Antarctic DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Undiscovered Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Thunder Bay
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

9 Night
Caribbean ConnectionsDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

14 Night
Brazil's Vibrant CoastDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

43 Night
From The Arctic To AntarcticaDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Arctic AdventureDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Polaris

12 Night
Viking's Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Tromso
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

14 Night
Antarctic AdventureDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Antarctic ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Niagara & The Great LakesDetails

Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Octantis

7 Night
Great Lakes ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Milwaukee
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Expeditions Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Viking Expeditions cruise ships?

The Viking Expeditions passenger won't be so dissimilar to the Viking Oceans or Viking River passenger. Typically, Viking targets English-speaking cruisers who are mature and are curious about the world. Passengers are well-traveled, self-motivated, and don't need a lot of scheduled diversions or flashy features like onboard casinos.

In fact, Viking is, in many ways, defined by what it lacks onboard. Passengers won't find a casino, onboard photographers or pushy staff hawking drink packages. They also won't find children: They're just plain not allowed on Viking's ships, and that's OK too.

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen once joked he does his market research every morning when he shaves. He's not far off, either: Viking attracts a mature, well-educated passenger. As the Viking brand grows in popularity though, the age range has come down dramatically onboard; it's not uncommon to find more and more couples in their 40s and 50s dipping their toes into Viking's waters.

Do I have to dress up on a Viking Expeditions cruise?

While the official dress code has yet to be released, it's a safe bet to say it won't stray far from Viking's existing causal dress code. While passengers do tend to dress nicely at dinner, there is no requirement for cocktail dresses, tuxedos or even ties to be worn during the evening. Instead, things could best be described as "country club casual."

During the daytime, particularly on expedition cruises to the Polar Regions, layered, multifunction clothing will be the order of the day.

Is everything free on Viking Expeditions cruises?

Those details haven't been released yet. Currently, Viking offers a great deal of inclusivity on its river and ocean cruises, including at least one shore excursion per day; beer, wine and soft drinks complimentary with lunch and dinner; complimentary specialty dining venues with guaranteed reservations determined by your suite category; and Wi-Fi internet connectivity free of charge. Expect the new Expedition vessels to offer at least these features as a minimum.

Exact details about Viking Expeditions' specific inclusions should be released in the New Year.

What are Viking Expeditions’s most popular activities?

Activities aboard Viking Expeditions vessels will primarily revolve around adventures ashore. These can include Zodiac or skiff cruises, guided hikes and other adventures ashore. Viking will also offer a dedicated team of expedition specialists who will lecture on a variety of destination-relevant topics.

Further details are expected to be announced in early 2020.

Why go with Viking Expeditions?

  • Viking's trademark brand of ocean cruising on a more adventurous scale
  • Semi-inclusiveness offers good value
  • Dedicated focus on history, exploration and culture

Best for: Cruisers seeking polar adventures who enjoy Viking's Scandinavian elegance and semi-inclusiveness

Not for: Travelers with kids

Viking Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

