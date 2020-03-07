  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Princess Cruises

17,546 Reviews
29 Awards
Princess Cruises

Message from Princess Cruises

As the world continues to react and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect lives and help the sick, our thoughts and hearts are with everyone impacted by this illness. We remain grateful for the continued support of the Cruise Critic community and hope you find the resources available here helpful when you’re ready to dream of future travel. We look forward to brighter days and smooth seas ahead for us all. https://www.princess.com/

Jan Swartz

Jan Swartz

Group President, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia

About Princess Cruises

Princess offers a casual yet refined traditional cruise experience with an emphasis on dining, Broadway-style entertainment and live music. It's renowned for its expertise in Alaska cruising, though Princess sails all over the world with ships ranging from 672 passengers to 3,560.

Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Caribbean Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

25 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Regal Princess

4 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Regal Princess

5 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Princess Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Princess cruise ships?

Princess Cruises attracts a wide passenger base, but the majority are North Americans. There are real differences depending on ships and itineraries, but the bulk of Princess' passengers are 40-plus, although with new family offerings, the line is catering to a more diverse age range, particularly in Alaska and the Caribbean. If you sail on the larger Princess ships, you'll meet a range of passengers from solo travelers to big multigenerational family groups. The smaller Princess ships cater to more mature travelers who want longer, more exotic itineraries and need fewer family-friendly elements.

Do I have to dress up on a Princess cruise?

Princess is fairly traditional in dress. Depending on the length of the cruise, there are a varying number of formal nights, where women wear evening gowns and cocktail dresses and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits with a tie to dinner.

On Smart Casual evenings, the line advises passengers to dress similarly to what they would wear to a nice restaurant at home. Pool or beach attire, shorts, baseball caps and casual jeans are out for the dining rooms, and diners must wear shoes even in the buffet.

Is everything free on Princess cruises?

No. Fares for a Princess cruise include complimentary dining in a handful of venues, as well as room service and water, tea and coffee, and select juices. A variety of theater productions, Movies Under the Stars and deck parties are also complimentary, and there is no fee for onboard activities with partners like Discovery at Sea, or for youth and teen activities, except late-night group babysitting. Enrichment lectures, classes and presentations are also free with a few exceptions.

Specialty restaurants, gratuities, spa and salon services, internet access (MedallionNet), laundry, alcoholic drinks and soda, and shore excursions all cost extra.

What are Princess’s most popular activities?

What types of activities are available vary from ship to ship, but generally speaking, cruisers typically gather around the pools by day and hang out day and night in the Piazza to enjoy spontaneous performances, live music and dancing. The line's signature Movies Under the Stars is also popular. On select ships theatrical productions by the creator of "Wicked," Steven Schwartz, draw a crowd in the evening.

Most of the ship also turns out for deck parties, and partnerships with Discovery and Animal Planet bring families together on special shore excursions and activities like stargazing at sea.

Why go with Princess?

  • Innovative features: Anytime Dining, Movies Under the Stars.
  • Globetrotting line that visits hundreds of ports.
  • Great option for multigeneration groups.

Best for: Couples and multigenerational families more interested in destination-intensive itineraries than activity-packed ships

Not for: Energetic families, couples and groups who want a spirited vacation, or those looking for active shipboard pursuits

Princess Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Wonderful escape from winter

Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the... Read More
User Avatar
Canuck6431

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Grandparents Cruise

This is a senior citizen cruise and should be advertised as such. Pros: • The room steward & most of the staff was friendly. • The cabins were decent. Cons: • No events to do for younger... Read More
User Avatar
MeghanMoore1

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Best Princess ship we sailed on overall

We choose this cruise for the itinerary, we had done the first week several times but except for Cayman Islands we were looking forward to all the other ports and had several excursions booked with Princess. We... Read More
User Avatar
spanishlili

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

The crew is to be complimented on their professional conduct under difficult circumstances

Picked this cruise due to its destinations and time of year. Service in all departments was good under the difficult circumstances. Disappointed that all excursions could not be made. This was through no fault of... Read More
User Avatar
rebnmb

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

