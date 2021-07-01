  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
3-5 Days
Any
Princess Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

4 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

5 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

4 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Ruby Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

3 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

5 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

3 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,031 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

3 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

4 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Diamond Princess

5 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

4 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

5 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

5 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.