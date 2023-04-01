  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Princess April 2023 Cruises

Princess April 2023 Cruises

We found you 58 cruises

Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nights from £522pp w. Princess Cruises

Add Princess PLUS to any cruise from Just £30

  • 7-nights from JUST £522pp
  • Brand New 2022/23 sailings to exotic destinations
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

28 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

476 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

476 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

476 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Celebrity April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Crystal April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Seabourn April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Windstar April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Uniworld April 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

MSC April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Scenic April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages April 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.