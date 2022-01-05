  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Regent Seven Seas January 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

January 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

30 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator

30 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

21 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

Seven Seas Explorer

16 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

18 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Voyager

19 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Cartagena
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

29 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

18 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Navigator

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

26 Night
South America CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2022 Cruises

Carnival January 2022 Cruises

Celebrity January 2022 Cruises

Celebrity January 2022 Cruises

Crystal January 2022 Cruises

Crystal January 2022 Cruises

Cunard January 2022 Cruises

Cunard January 2022 Cruises

Disney January 2022 Cruises

Disney January 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2022 Cruises

Princess January 2022 Cruises

Princess January 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2022 Cruises

Seabourn January 2022 Cruises

Seabourn January 2022 Cruises

Silversea January 2022 Cruises

Silversea January 2022 Cruises

Windstar January 2022 Cruises

Windstar January 2022 Cruises

Costa January 2022 Cruises

Costa January 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2022 Cruises

Oceania January 2022 Cruises

Oceania January 2022 Cruises

MSC January 2022 Cruises

MSC January 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises January 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises January 2022 Cruises

Ponant January 2022 Cruises

Ponant January 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean January 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.