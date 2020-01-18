Who goes on Seabourn cruise ships?
The age of most Seabourn passengers averages around 60 -- generally ranging up from 45. It's also not uncommon to have 30-plus nationalities onboard during a sailing, mostly from the U.S. and Canada, and then from the UK, Australia and Continental Europe. All are likely to be well-off and well-traveled. Although there are occasionally older children on board in summer, Seabourn is not really a family-oriented line.
Do I have to dress up on a Seabourn cruise?
Yes, though not during the day and never totally formal. During the daytime, casual, resort-style attire, including shorts and jeans, is fine throughout the ship. After 6 p.m. you'll find varying levels of dress, including resort casual -- slacks and a sweater or shirt for men, sundress, skirt or slacks with a sweater or blouse for women. No jeans are ever permitted in The Restaurant.
There's at least one Formal Optional evening for passengers who want to dress up in The Restaurant or The Grill by Thomas Keller. It should be noted that on Seabourn formal means a jacket and buttoned shirt. Some men wear a tie or even a tuxedo, but it's not a requirement, in line with Seabourn's more relaxed form of luxury travel. However, on Formal Optional evenings, the line requests no jeans in any of the lounges or dining venues.
Is everything free on Seabourn cruises?
No, but a lot is. You won't have to pay to dine in any of the onboard restaurants, or pay for gratuities (even in the spa), most wines and spirits, soda, water, coffees, cocktails or fitness classes. There is an extra charge for shore excursions, internet, dry cleaning, laundry and valet services, salon and spa treatments, and transfers. Past Seabourn cruisers may receive some of these amenities complimentarily as a perk of being a past passenger.
What are Seabourn’s most popular activities?
When they can tear themselves away from the variety of onboard activities -- movies with fresh popcorn, open bridge play in the Card Room, teatime, live music -- passengers are lured into ports of call that mix famous and unusual destinations that Seabourn's smaller ships can access, taking advantage of the rich choice of shore excursions.
Onboard the ship, the Seabourn Conversations program, which brings lectures from big-name experts is enormously popular, as is a once-per-cruise evening show highlighting the works of Sir Tim Rice (with video appearances by the lyricist himself). Passengers also flock to the spa and wellness program developed in partnership with Dr. Andrew Weil.
Why go with Seabourn?
- Travel with other well-heeled, experienced travelers.
- Outstanding reputation for service.
- Features all-suite ships sailing to a mix of on-the-beaten-path and exotic itineraries.
Best for: Couples and friends who enjoy the Champagne and caviar lifestyle, along with excellent service and a relaxed, country club vibe
Not for: Penny pinchers who care little for fine food and drink, loud family groups