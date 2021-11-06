  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Seabourn Senior Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Seabourn Cruise Line
Any
Senior Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Exotic Caribbean In-depthDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Caribbean Spice IslandsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Caribbean SkiesDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey
Seabourn Odyssey

14 Night
Caribbean StarsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Someday is here.

Celebrity Silhouette® UK Summer Season 2021

  • Reconnect at sea on one of our luxury UK Summer Staycations
  • Unwind onboard revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette®
  • Treat yourself & upgrade to The Retreat®- our Suite Class experience
  • Plus, get your drinks, Wi-Fi & tips included.

Celebrity Cruises

Seabourn Sojourn

140 Night
140-day Extraordinary DiscoveriesDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

11 Night
Holiday Antillean OdysseyDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Classic Caribbean Yacht HarborsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seabourn Odyssey

7 Night
Southern Antilles JewelsDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

21 Night
Ultimate Antarctica & PatagoniaDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Spain & Riviera TreasuresDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

21 Night
Holiday Panama CanalDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

30 Night
Gems Of The Southern HemisphereDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

15 Night
Transatlantic SpringDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

30 Night
Amazon & Atlantic AdventureDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

7 Night
Gems Of The AdriaticDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

17 Night
Holiday Odyssey Leeward Island New YearDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canadian AutumnDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Moroccan Gems & Canary IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

27 Night
Pacific PearlsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

17 Night
Mediterranean Yacht HarborsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Odyssey

10 Night
Alaska Fjords OdysseyDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Spanish Magic & Morocco IDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

21 Night
The Kuroshio RouteDetails

197 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Seabourn Luxury Cruises

Seabourn Luxury Cruises

Seabourn Family Cruises

Seabourn Family Cruises

Seabourn Gay &amp; Lesbian Cruises

Seabourn Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Seabourn Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Seabourn Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Seabourn Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Seabourn Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Seabourn Senior Cruises

Seabourn Senior Cruises

Seabourn Gourmet Food Cruises

Seabourn Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.