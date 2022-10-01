  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

October 2022
Cancellation Information
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
New England Fall Foliage & CanadaDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture (Photo: Seabourn Cruise Line)
Seabourn Venture

10 Night
Autumn Atlantic MigrationDetails

Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest

14 Night
Atlantic Coast HarborsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Canary Islands Idyll IDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Western Europe TreasuresDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Adriatic & Aegean IslesDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean Golden CircleDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Venture

14 Night
Panama Canal & The Humboldt RouteDetails

Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Iberian GemsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

19 Night
Grand Atlantic IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Las Palmas
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Iberian AutumnDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Europe & Mediterranean AutumnDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Mediterranean JewelsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Adriatic & Aegean JewelsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Canary Islands SojournDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

12 Night
Canada & New England Fall FoliageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Aegean Empires IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Classic Greek Isles & EphesusDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Spanish Isles & RivieraDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

7 Night
Riviera Treasures & RomeDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Venture

24 Night
The Atlantic Migration & Panama CanalDetails

Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Venture

12 Night
Sailing The Humboldt RouteDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
Iberia & Canary IslandsDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Greece & Dalmatian DelightsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
