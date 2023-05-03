  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Seabourn May 2023 Cruises

Seabourn May 2023 Cruises

We found you 28 cruises

Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Treasures Of The Holy LandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

10 Night
Treasures Of The AdriaticDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

30 Night
Riviera Romance & Spanish GemsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

21 Night
Jewels Of The Venetian EmpireDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
21 Night
Aegean Marvels & Turkish TreasuresDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
North Sea & Scandinavian SerenadeDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Mediterranean & Aegean GemsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Holy Lands & Aegean AllureDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Riviera Romance & Tyrrhenian TreasuresDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Aegean Allure & Turkish TreasuresDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Greek & Turkish TreasuresDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier BayDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Aegean AllureDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Adriatic Gems & GreeceDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Canary IslandsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Dakar
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
The Kuroshio RouteDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Greece, Turkey & EphesusDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
Gems Of Greece & TurkeyDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Romance On The RivieraDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Treasures Of The Adriatic & GreeceDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
North Sea & Scandinavian SerenadeDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Aegean MarvelsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Haifa
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Adriatic Empires & MaltaDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Jewels Of The Venetian EmpireDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

