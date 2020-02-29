  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Silversea Cruises

1,441 Reviews
11 Awards
Silversea Cruises

About Silversea Cruises

Silversea offers ultra-luxurious all-inclusive cruises that include unlimited beverages and gratuities. Five ships in its fleet sail traditional luxury ocean cruise itineraries while the remaining four are earmarked for expedition journeys to remote regions of the world. Stellar service and butlers for everyone are hallmarks of both types of experiences.

  • More about Silversea Cruises

  • Who goes on Silversea cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Silversea cruise?

Find Silversea Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Silversea Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Silver Cloud Expedition

11 Night
World CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Spirit

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Wind

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow

14 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Aqaba
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

21 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

9 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Dawn

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Silversea Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Silversea cruise ships?

Silversea caters to Baby Boomers, affluent and often retired, with the leisure and the resources to make Silversea their cruise line of choice. Silversea Expeditions also appeals to that demographic, as well as younger professionals with a desire for active cruising that includes posh cabins and stellar service alongside Zodiac expeditions, snorkeling excursions and in-port hikes. Shorter classic voyages also tend to draw younger passengers. About 60 percent of passengers onboard come from the Americas, the rest from international markets.

Do I have to dress up on a Silversea cruise?

Yes, if you are going on a classic cruise ship; no if you're sailing on a luxury expedition cruise. The classic ships divide evenings among casual resort wear, informal attire (for men, this means a jacket, tie optional, and women wear dresses or pantsuits) and formal nights when eveningwear for women is an evening gown or cocktail dress and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits, and a tie is required.

The dress code is more casual on the expedition vessels, and there are no formal nights.

Is everything free on Silversea cruises?

Silversea cruises are fairly inclusive, with the only extras being shore excursions (except on Silversea's expedition cruises on which they're included in the cruise price), shop purchases, spa and beauty treatments, and send-out laundry. Some specialty restaurants also cost extra (and caviar on the room service menu).

Cruise fares include gratuities, unlimited beverages (soft and alcoholic), internet access and round trip transportation into town in most ports. Most itineraries also include transfers to/from the ship, and some even include complimentary round trip economy airfare.

What are Silversea’s most popular activities?

Onboard, each Silversea cruise ship has a pool and hot tubs that see a lot of action, and the spa gets a lot of use, as well. Silversea cruisers also enjoy attending lectures on the culture and history of the destinations they visit, and like to spend time in the library. Evening shows, which range from opera-themed to swing-era classics, also draw a crowd. When in port, most Silversea cruisers opt for one of the line's many shore excursion offerings.

Expedition cruises bring cruisers together with experts to lead hiking, Zodiac, snorkeling, diving and other small group excursions.

Why go with Silversea?

  • All-suite, all-inclusive cruise line.
  • True luxury in suites, service, food and wine -- even in remote regions.
  • Itineraries blend exotic ports and mainstream locales.

Best for: Sophisticated international travelers who enjoy unusual destinations yet want a hint of traditional formality, complete with butler service

Not for: Young families and American-centric cruisers who like to be casual all the time

Featured News

1
Silversea joins Celebrity Cruises, Other Cruise Lines With Galapagos Restart This Summer
Silversea Cruises Cruiser Reviews

A Trip of a Lifetime

My husband and I have just returned from our March 7 - 15th Galapagos Islands Cruise and we cannot wipe the smile off our faces. Our hundreds of photos are a beautiful reminder of what we experienced and learned.... Read More
User Avatar
Wendyscove

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

COVID-19 ABOARD

I have been on this ship before and enjoyed it. The cabins spacious, the food excellent, entertainment not the best, but OK and the staff so courteous and helpful. On the 2nd port this time we were put... Read More
User Avatar
Ozzibroad

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Exceptional repatriation following COVID19 event.

During a recent cruise on the Silver explorer of the Chilean fjords, a fellow guest was transferred to the local medical centre in the beautiful village of Tortel. As the local authorities were concerned that the... Read More
User Avatar
Graham P

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

SilverSea Muse Saves the Day, or Vacation, I should say!

Over a year and half in planning with another couple, we booked the Australian Wilds & Beyond (OCY200303-17), going from Sydney to Singapore on Crystal Serenity through our travel agent. We opted to book our own... Read More
User Avatar
Povertu2

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Related Cruises

Silversea Silver Wind

Silversea Silver Wind

188 Reviews
Silversea Silver Shadow

Silversea Silver Shadow

270 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper

Silversea Silver Whisper

209 Reviews
Silversea Silver Explorer

Silversea Silver Explorer

81 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit

Silversea Silver Spirit

304 Reviews
Silversea Silver Galapagos

Silversea Silver Galapagos

100 Reviews
Silversea Silver Discoverer

Silversea Silver Discoverer

31 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse

Silversea Silver Muse

230 Reviews
Silversea Silver Moon

Silversea Silver Moon

Silver Cloud Expedition

Silver Cloud Expedition

37 Reviews
Silver Dawn

Silver Dawn

Silver Origin

Silver Origin

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.