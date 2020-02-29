Who goes on Silversea cruise ships?
Silversea caters to Baby Boomers, affluent and often retired, with the leisure and the resources to make Silversea their cruise line of choice. Silversea Expeditions also appeals to that demographic, as well as younger professionals with a desire for active cruising that includes posh cabins and stellar service alongside Zodiac expeditions, snorkeling excursions and in-port hikes. Shorter classic voyages also tend to draw younger passengers. About 60 percent of passengers onboard come from the Americas, the rest from international markets.
Do I have to dress up on a Silversea cruise?
Yes, if you are going on a classic cruise ship; no if you're sailing on a luxury expedition cruise. The classic ships divide evenings among casual resort wear, informal attire (for men, this means a jacket, tie optional, and women wear dresses or pantsuits) and formal nights when eveningwear for women is an evening gown or cocktail dress and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits, and a tie is required.
The dress code is more casual on the expedition vessels, and there are no formal nights.
Is everything free on Silversea cruises?
Silversea cruises are fairly inclusive, with the only extras being shore excursions (except on Silversea's expedition cruises on which they're included in the cruise price), shop purchases, spa and beauty treatments, and send-out laundry. Some specialty restaurants also cost extra (and caviar on the room service menu).
Cruise fares include gratuities, unlimited beverages (soft and alcoholic), internet access and round trip transportation into town in most ports. Most itineraries also include transfers to/from the ship, and some even include complimentary round trip economy airfare.
What are Silversea’s most popular activities?
Onboard, each Silversea cruise ship has a pool and hot tubs that see a lot of action, and the spa gets a lot of use, as well. Silversea cruisers also enjoy attending lectures on the culture and history of the destinations they visit, and like to spend time in the library. Evening shows, which range from opera-themed to swing-era classics, also draw a crowd. When in port, most Silversea cruisers opt for one of the line's many shore excursion offerings.
Expedition cruises bring cruisers together with experts to lead hiking, Zodiac, snorkeling, diving and other small group excursions.
Why go with Silversea?
- All-suite, all-inclusive cruise line.
- True luxury in suites, service, food and wine -- even in remote regions.
- Itineraries blend exotic ports and mainstream locales.
Best for: Sophisticated international travelers who enjoy unusual destinations yet want a hint of traditional formality, complete with butler service
Not for: Young families and American-centric cruisers who like to be casual all the time