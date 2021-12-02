  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Silversea Cruises From Bali

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Silversea Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

Related Cruises

Cruises from Piraeus

Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

414 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona

Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Cairns

Cruises from Cairns

150 Reviews
Cruises from Callao

Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

137 Reviews
Cruises from Rome

Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from Sydney

Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
Cruises from Tokyo

Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

273 Reviews
Cruises from Venice

Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.