  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises From Portland, Oregon

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Portland, Oregon
Any
Any
Lindblad Expeditions
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Quest
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £389pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Related Cruises

Cruises from Anchorage

Cruises from Anchorage

95 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
Cruises from Juneau

Cruises from Juneau

1,665 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles

Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
Cruises from Puerto Caldera

Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

137 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

273 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruises from Canary Wharf

Cruises from Canary Wharf

65 Reviews
Cruises from Ketchikan

Cruises from Ketchikan

1,927 Reviews
Cruises from California

Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.