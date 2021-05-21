  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Lindblad Expeditions Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Lindblad Expeditions
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

18 Night
Exploring Greenland And The Canadian High ArcticDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

11 Night
A Circumnavigation Of IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

19 Night
South Georgia And The FalklandsDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

13 Night
Legendary Northern Isles: Scotland, Faroes, & IcelandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Someday is here.

Celebrity Silhouette® UK Summer Season 2021

  • Reconnect at sea on one of our luxury UK Summer Staycations
  • Unwind onboard revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette®
  • Treat yourself & upgrade to The Retreat®- our Suite Class experience
  • Plus, get your drinks, Wi-Fi & tips included.

Celebrity Cruises

National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau To KetchikanDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia & Haida GwaiiDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

8 Night
Columbia & Snake Rivers JourneyDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Portland
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
National Geographic Explorer

9 Night
The Canadian Maritimes And NewfoundlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Circumnavigating The Baltic SeaDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Explorer

16 Night
Ancient Isles: England, Ireland, And ScotlandDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion

6 Night
Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka To JuneauDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Sitka
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Gay &amp; Lesbian Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Singles Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Singles Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Senior Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions Senior Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.