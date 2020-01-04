As with river cruising, Star Clippers passengers don't spend that much time in their staterooms. They climb 60 feet up the masts to lookout stations (with supervision and safety vests) or lounge by the pool or in the bow rigging. On ships with water sports options, all passengers more than the age of 12 have complimentary access to the equipment. Evening trivia games can get pretty passionate.

Wherever they are onboard, you'll see passengers checking their watches to be sure they are on the deck when the crew picks up the ropes to raise the 42 square sails to the sound of Vangelis' "Conquest of Paradise." And, since the passengers can't normally get pictures of the ship with the sails up -- they're lowered in port -- the crew try to provide a photo tender ride that circles the ship with all sails flying, a very popular feature.