Windstar Fitness Cruises

Cancellation Information

Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

27 Night
Moroccan Markets, Canary Island Vineyards: A Transatlantic Crossing 27d Bcn-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

10 Night
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pir Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

17 Night
Greek Grandeur & Roman Holiday 17d Pir-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

17 Night
Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece 17d Cvv-pir Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

15 Night
Ocean Crossing 15d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Colors Of Key West & Central America 10d Mia-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

17 Night
Discovering Unseen Central America Via The Panama Canal 17d Mia-ptc Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

19 Night
Bejeweled Baltic & Scandinavian Seascapes 19d Cph-lon Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

12 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 12d Pir-pir Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Spanish Serenade 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Cvv-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

20 Night
The Balkans & The Black Sea 20d Pir-vce Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

56 Night
Grand Caribbean Adventure 56d Ph1-ph1 Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Cvv-bcn Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

9 Night
Black Sea Sights & Turkish Delights 9d Ist-ist Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

8 Night
In The Wake Of The Spanish Armadas 8d Orj-onx Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
