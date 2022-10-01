  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Windstar October 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Pir-cvv Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride
Star Pride
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Bos-mtr Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

14 Night
Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterranean 14d Pir-bcn Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

10 Night
Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco 10d Bcn-lis Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

11 Night
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir-hfa Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth Canal 8d Pir-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Mediterranean Island Mosaic 7d Cvv-bcn Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

24 Night
Classic Crossing To/from Spain & More 24d Bcn-bgi Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

7 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti 7d Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

8 Night
Dreams Of Tahiti Package With Air 7d+air/hotel Ppt-ppt Details

103 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

18 Night
Cultures & Charms Of Italy & Croatia 18c Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

18 Night
Cultures & Charms Of Italy & Croatia 18d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

11 Night
Boston Sights, Caribbean Nights 11d Bos-sju Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

17 Night
Romance Of The West Med 17d Cvv-lis Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2022 Cruises

Carnival October 2022 Cruises

Celebrity October 2022 Cruises

Celebrity October 2022 Cruises

Cunard October 2022 Cruises

Cunard October 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2022 Cruises

Princess October 2022 Cruises

Princess October 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2022 Cruises

Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Seabourn October 2022 Cruises

Costa October 2022 Cruises

Costa October 2022 Cruises

Viking River October 2022 Cruises

Viking River October 2022 Cruises

Uniworld October 2022 Cruises

Uniworld October 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten October 2022 Cruises

Oceania October 2022 Cruises

Oceania October 2022 Cruises

MSC October 2022 Cruises

MSC October 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises October 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises October 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2022 Cruises

Scenic October 2022 Cruises

Scenic October 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean October 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.