  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Windstar February 2023 Cruises

Filters

Febuary 2023
Any
Any
Any
Any
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Onx-ptc Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Ph...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

11 Night
Comprehensive Indonesia Exploration 11d Boa-sin Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Spring 2022 UK Sailings

Valiant Lady Inaugural Season available now

  • Enjoy the ultimate adult only cruising experience
  • 3-night Long Weekenders in Zeebrugge from £499pp
  • 11-night Canary Islands sailings from £1599pp
  • 12-night voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona from £1799pp

Cruise118

Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands 11d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Spirit

11 Night
Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Package With Air 10d+...Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

17 Night
Twice The Tahiti 17d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Bg...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

14 Night
Antilles Adventures 14d Ph1-bgi Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

18 Night
Twice The Tahiti 18d Ppt-ppt Details

101 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

7 Night
Jewels Of Windward Islands 7d Bgi-bgi Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

14 Night
Antilles Adventures 14d Bgi-ph1 Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

11 Night
Monteverde Cloud Forest & Arenal Volcano Cruise To...Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

14 Night
Windward Islands & Spanish New World 14d Bgi-pty Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Costa Rica & Panama Canal 7d Ptc-onx Details

106 Reviews
Leaving:Puntarenas
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

14 Night
Lovely Leewards 14d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Spanish Treasures Via The Panama Canal 7d Orj-pty Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
San Juan & The Virgin Islands 7d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

7 Night
Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets 7d Sju-sju Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2023 Cruises

Carnival February 2023 Cruises

Celebrity February 2023 Cruises

Celebrity February 2023 Cruises

Crystal February 2023 Cruises

Crystal February 2023 Cruises

Cunard February 2023 Cruises

Cunard February 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2023 Cruises

Princess February 2023 Cruises

Princess February 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas February 2023 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas February 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2023 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2023 Cruises

Seabourn February 2023 Cruises

Seabourn February 2023 Cruises

Silversea February 2023 Cruises

Silversea February 2023 Cruises

Costa February 2023 Cruises

Costa February 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2023 Cruises

Oceania February 2023 Cruises

Oceania February 2023 Cruises

MSC February 2023 Cruises

MSC February 2023 Cruises

P&O Cruises February 2023 Cruises

P&O Cruises February 2023 Cruises

Azamara February 2023 Cruises

Azamara February 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean February 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean February 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages February 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages February 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.