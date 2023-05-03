  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking River May 2023 Cruises

Viking River May 2023 Cruises

We found you 105 cruises

Viking Ullur
TA Viking Ullur Exterior

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Lif
Viking Lif TA Listings Page Image

22 Night
European SojournDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vidar
Viking Vidar

22 Night
European SojournDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Lofn
Viking Lofn

22 Night
European SojournDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
European SojournDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
France's FinestDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Waterways Of The TsarsDetails

69 Reviews
Leaving:St. Petersburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

156 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
