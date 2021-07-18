  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find Hurtigruten 10 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
10-14 Days
Any
Hurtigruten
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Nordnorge
Nordnorge
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen
MS Fridtjof Nansen (Photo: Oscar Farrera/Hurtigruten)
Fridtjof Nansen

12 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordkapp
Nordkapp
Nordkapp

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys
Polarlys
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £489pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen

12 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Midnatsol

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Richard With

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Vesteralen

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fridtjof Nansen

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Richard With

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordkapp

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fram

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Kong Harald

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

21 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fram

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Monacobreen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MS Roald Amundsen

12 Night
South America CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Paros
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MS Roald Amundsen

12 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MS Roald Amundsen

12 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fram

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

68 Reviews
Leaving:Monacobreen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.