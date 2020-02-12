Do I have to dress up on a Oceania cruise?

Oceania is a small-ship cruise line for grownups, with an emphasis on destination-intensive itineraries. A focus on culinary exploration translates into multiple onboard dining venues with no surcharges, wine-pairing dinners and a series of unique foodie tours in port.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021

Not for: Night owls who want a variety of entertainment options

Best for: Foodies, and those who want a more a la carte upscale experience

Cruisers also show up for martini and wine tastings, lavish afternoon teas and classical string ensembles.

The spotlight onboard an Oceania sailing is on the destination, and enrichment lectures are always well attended. When the ships are at sea, many passengers head for the English-style library to stake out a huge leather chair and a good book along with pastry and coffee. The fitness center and spa also get a lot of use, and on Marina and Riviera, the large Artist's Loft studio is usually filled to capacity for creative workshops in painting and drawing, as are the Culinary Center's hands-on cooking classes.

Extra costs include shore excursions, alcoholic beverages, spa and beauty services, and shop purchases. Cruisers in higher accommodation categories may have more inclusions.

Oceania cruisers have two fare options: Cruise Only or OLife Choice. Those who select the higher-priced OLife Choice fare receive complimentary round trip airfare and their choice of one of three options: up to eight shore excursions, a free beverage package or up to $800 shipboard credit. Passengers in the same stateroom must select the same amenity.

Oceania is partially inclusive. All Oceania cruisers get free and unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, specialty coffees, teas and juices, as well as free unlimited internet and at least one reservation at the specialty restaurants. (Repeaters can go again by getting placed on a waiting list.)

The dress code onboard Oceania cruise ships is country club casual, intended to partner perfectly with the line's "whatever you want, whenever you want" mindset. Passengers typically do dress up, by their own choice, for occasions like a night dining in Jacques Pepin's onboard restaurant, and you won't see jeans, shorts, T-shirts or tennis shoes in the dining venues.

Do I have to dress up on a Oceania cruise?

Generally, Oceania doesn't have a formal children's program or onboard facilities, but in Alaska the line offers the Alaska Explorer Youth Program for kids between the ages of 5 and 12, with activities that reflect the region.

Passengers tend to be 50-plus and well traveled, hailing mostly from the U.S. and Canada; generally, the longer the cruise, the older the cruiser. The line also draws travelers from the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The biggest take-away from this cruise is to say that if you do take medications, take an extra seven days worth with you. We were lucky and did, which we have done on previous cruises. You never know what may...

Great cruise - even with the impact of the Coronavirus

Wow! The Coronavirus caused us to have quite the unexpected journey. Fortunately no one on the ship was infected with the virus. We were sailing to Pisco, Peru on day 18 of our planned 20 day cruise when the captain...

An Unexpected Adventure on the High Seas. Never Got to Lima or Machu Picchu

We had a great cruise for two weeks in the Caribbean visiting nine beautiful islands. This was our 27th cruise overall on five different lines and our third cruise on Oceania. They are still the best. The...

This cruise was influenced by politics from its start. Travel to Cuba was banned, so Oceania substituted other Caribbean islands from the original three-city tour. Then, the coronavirus caused a world-wide panic and...

