  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Carnival Cruise Deals from the East Coast

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
U.S.A. - East Coast
Any
Any Cabin
Carnival Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival's new hull design (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival's new hull design (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Carnival Conquest

4 Night
BahamasDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Pride

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Bermuda Cruise From New YorkDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Pride

8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Ecstasy

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,118 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Pride

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise From New YorkDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 29th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.