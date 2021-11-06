  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Carnival November 2021 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

November 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Carnival Cruise Line
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Mardi Gras
Carnival's new hull design (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises

Set sail from Southampton on a brand-new UK cruise

  • Free changes available on all bookings before 25th October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Peace of mind guaranteed with the Marella Cruises Promise
  • 24/7 support during your holiday

Marella Cruises

Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Vista

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

965 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Freedom

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Dream

6 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,934 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Carnival Journeys - New ZealandDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
BahamasDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Valor

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,581 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Legend

7 Night
BahamasDetails

1,533 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Splendor

9 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Celebrity November 2021 Cruises

Celebrity November 2021 Cruises

Cunard November 2021 Cruises

Cunard November 2021 Cruises

Disney November 2021 Cruises

Disney November 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2021 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2021 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2021 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2021 Cruises

Princess November 2021 Cruises

Princess November 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2021 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2021 Cruises

Seabourn November 2021 Cruises

Seabourn November 2021 Cruises

Silversea November 2021 Cruises

Silversea November 2021 Cruises

Windstar November 2021 Cruises

Windstar November 2021 Cruises

Costa November 2021 Cruises

Costa November 2021 Cruises

Viking River November 2021 Cruises

Viking River November 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten November 2021 Cruises

Hurtigruten November 2021 Cruises

MSC November 2021 Cruises

MSC November 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises November 2021 Cruises

P&O Cruises November 2021 Cruises

AIDA November 2021 Cruises

AIDA November 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2021 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2021 Cruises

Scenic November 2021 Cruises

Scenic November 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2021 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2021 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.