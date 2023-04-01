  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Carnival April 2023 Cruises

Carnival April 2023 Cruises

We found you 79 cruises

Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,908 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

117 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Glory
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,788 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Liberty
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

393 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,788 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,788 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,279 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,382 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,382 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Carnival Journeys - Panama CanalDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,069 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,908 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Alaska CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

77 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

