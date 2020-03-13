  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
MSC Cruises

8,302 Reviews
6 Awards
MSC Cruises

Message from MSC Cruises

At MSC Cruises our priority has always been to provide the best possible holiday experience in the safest environment, and never has this been more important than right now. As an industry cruise has faced many challenges over the last year but we are known for our adaptable and innovative approach and because of this we know that this is a storm we can most definitely weather. In August this year MSC Grandiosa safely restarted operations in the Mediterranean using strict health and safety protocols. We hope that our safe return to sailing in the Mediterranean for guests from Schengen countries shows that with robust health and safety protocols that a return to cruising is possible around the world, and we hope to welcome back British guests to our ships very soon. https://www.msccruises.co.uk/

Antonio Paradiso

Antonio Paradiso

MD MSC Cruises UK & Ireland

About MSC Cruises

The only European-owned cruise line with a big presence in North America, MSC offers a cosmopolitan experience with passengers from all over the world, visual entertainment that avoids language barriers and one of the most active nightlives in the industry.

MSC Cruises
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Greenock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

2 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus
MSC Virtuosa

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Opera
MSC Opera
MSC Opera

7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Virtuosa

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

2 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

5 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,111 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

3 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida

6 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,111 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,111 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on MSC cruise ships?

MSC Cruises is one of the most diverse cruise lines you can sail on with a multicultural mix of Italians, Brits, Spanish, Germans and French in the Mediterranean, with more North Americans in the Caribbean (but still lots of Italians and Spanish-speaking passengers), and a big local market in South Africa and South America.

You'll also come across all ages. The lively night scene means these ships work well for teens and younger cruisers, while the decent kids' clubs (particularly on the newer ships) and the clever arrangements of clustered family cabins mean a lot of families travel during school holidays.

Do I have to dress up on a MSC cruise?

Yes, a little. The usual dress code is informal during the day and smart-casual at night -- think nice trousers and shirt for men and nice pants/skirts with blouse or cocktail dress for women. There's usually one gala night per cruise, when black tie or dark suit and tie are encouraged for men, as is a formal dress for women. This is not enforced, but people do make an effort.

Is everything free on MSC cruises?

No, unless you're in one of the Yacht Club suites, and even then, not everything is included. MSC sells its cruises through a somewhat bewildering array of packages: Bella, Fantastica, Aurea and Yacht Club. All include your accommodation, meals in specified restaurants and big-stage entertainment, along with basic coffee and tea, and select juices at breakfast and lunch.

Beyond that, perks and inclusions vary by which package you've purchased, with Bella having no additional inclusions and Aurea featuring unlimited beverages. The Yacht Club has the most inclusions, with extra dining venues for eating, spa thermal suite passes and most beverages (plus access to a personal butler and a dedicated Yacht Club lounge and pool).

What are MSC’s most popular activities?

The action onboard an MSC ship is nonstop, with cruisers flocking to participate in pool games, sports contests, shopping promotions, trivia, karaoke and filling the nightclubs until late. On newer ships, high-tech arcade games are all the rage, including a 4D cinema, laser maze, F1 simulator and bowling.

Many MSC cruisers are also just as happy to park themselves by a pool and stay there all day, and when the ship is in port, you'll find the vast majority of cruisers off the ship on ship-sponsored or independent tours.

Why go with MSC?

  • Mediterranean style in food and design
  • Specializes in Mediterranean and Caribbean cruises
  • MSC Yacht Club is a luxurious ship-within-a-ship for higher-spending passengers

Best for: Vacationers looking for an action-packed, around-the-clock party, plus families with kids on a budget

Not for: Recluses looking for a small ship feel with plenty of quiet spaces, penny pinchers looking to avoid extra expenses

Featured News

1
Just Back From MSC Virtuosa: Hits & Misses Of Being Back
3
Live From MSC Virtuosa: Back on a Big New Cruise Ship For the First Time
MSC Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Inaugural cruise in the YC - mixed feelings

I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot.... Read More
User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the... Read More
User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

cruise in covid19 times

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for... Read More
User Avatar
Joachimdc

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's... Read More
User Avatar
French Webers

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

