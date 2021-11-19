  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

P&O Cruises Cruises From Barbados

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Barbados
Any
Any
P&O Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura
Azura
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Limited Time Offer! Upgrade Your View…

Celebrity Silhouette® UK Summer Season 2021

  • Book Now and Enjoy FREE Balcony to Concierge Upgrades.
  • Reconnect at sea on one of our luxury UK Summer Staycations.
  • Unwind onboard revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette®.
  • Plus, get your drinks, Wi-Fi & tips included. Offer ends 31 May 2021.

Celebrity Cruises

Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azura

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Britannia

7 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Cruises from Southampton

Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
Cruises from Tenerife

Cruises from Tenerife

512 Reviews
Cruises from London

Cruises from London

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.