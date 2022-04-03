  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Avalon Waterways April 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

April 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Avalon Waterways
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Envision
Avalon Envision (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Envision

7 Night
The Legendary DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £389pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Avalon Envision

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon View

7 Night
Danube Dreams Details

Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

7 Night
Grand Bites, Brews, Views & Canals Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Brussels
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Avalon Poetry II

14 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed For Wine Lovers Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Vista

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Expression

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tapestry II

14 Night
Grand France For Wine Lovers Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

14 Night
Bites, Brews, Views & Canals Of Belgium & HollandDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Rhône Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Port St. Louis-du-Rhone
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
Tulips Of Northern HollandDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Passion

7 Night
Danube Dreams Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
Tulip Time CruiseDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Panorama

7 Night
Tulip Time CruiseDetails

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Envision

7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

7 Night
Bites, Brews & Views Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Artistry II

7 Night
Tulips Of Northern HollandDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Artistry II

14 Night
Magnificent EuropeDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tapestry II

7 Night
Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Impression

7 Night
Tulip Time CruiseDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
Active & Discovery In Holland & BelgiumDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2022 Cruises

Carnival April 2022 Cruises

Celebrity April 2022 Cruises

Celebrity April 2022 Cruises

Disney April 2022 Cruises

Disney April 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2022 Cruises

Princess April 2022 Cruises

Princess April 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2022 Cruises

Silversea April 2022 Cruises

Silversea April 2022 Cruises

Windstar April 2022 Cruises

Windstar April 2022 Cruises

Costa April 2022 Cruises

Costa April 2022 Cruises

Viking River April 2022 Cruises

Viking River April 2022 Cruises

Uniworld April 2022 Cruises

Uniworld April 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten April 2022 Cruises

MSC April 2022 Cruises

MSC April 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises April 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises April 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2022 Cruises

Ponant April 2022 Cruises

Ponant April 2022 Cruises

Scenic April 2022 Cruises

Scenic April 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean April 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean April 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.