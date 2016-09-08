  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

30 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

About Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd's cruise ships offer onboard and in-port experiences that range from luxury to upmarket soft adventure. Traditionally, Hapag-Lloyd has catered to German-speaking passengers, though the line is beginning to court English-speaking travelers.

  • More about Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

  • Who goes on Hapag-Lloyd cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Hapag-Lloyd cruise?

Find Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Hanseatic Inspiration
Hanseatic Inspiration (Photo: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Inspiration

13 Night
Expedition Northwest Greenland - Thrilling Polar Adventures Ahead!Details

Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit
Hanseatic Spirit (Image: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Spirit

13 Night
Expedition Northwest Greenland With Disko Bay - Thrilling Polar Adventures Ahead!Details

Leaving:Kangerlussuaq
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

14 Night
Islands Of The Atlantic And Brazilian Zest For LifeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

8 Night
Island Hopping DeluxeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Discover Portugal this Summer

Book your 2021 Douro river cruise risk-free today

  • Save up to £1,400 per couple
  • Unlimited FREE drinks on board
  • Small ship river cruises with spacious surroundings
  • ABTA & ATOL protected with flexible booking available

Emerald Waterways

Hanseatic Inspiration

14 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - In The Primeval MazeDetails

Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

13 Night
Idyllic Islands In The AtlanticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2

10 Night
La Dolce Vita And The Sunny AdriaticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Europa

2 Night
A Summer Event Under The StarsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

15 Night
The Great Diversity Of Western EuropeDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

18 Night
Island Realms In The PacificDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

14 Night
Highlights Of The British And Irish CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

12 Night
New Life In The Ice - Antarctica With Cape HornDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Secrets Of A Sparkling World - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

12 Night
Norway, Its Fjords And North CapeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

12 Night
Eternal Spring On The Atlantic CoastDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

12 Night
Of Tsars, Kings And National TreasuresDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

13 Night
French Classics And La Dolce VitaDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

19 Night
Adventure Down UnderDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2

12 Night
The Most Beautiful Baltic Sea HarboursDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

19 Night
Pioneering Destinations In The Icy South - Great Expedition With Antarctic CircleDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

16 Night
New Life In The Ice - Great ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

18 Night
Expedition Chilean Fjords - South America's Dramatic NatureDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

16 Night
Pioneering Days In The Kingdom Of The Penguins - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Inspiration

33 Night
Semi-circumnavigation Of Antarctica - Exploring The White WildernessDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Nature

19 Night
Celebrate Christmas In The Antarctic - Grand ExpeditionDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Hapag-Lloyd Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Hapag-Lloyd cruise ships?

Hapag-Lloyd primarily draws exclusively German-speaking cruisers, but a few ships in the fleet are marketed at the international market and on these you'll get a mix of well-heeled, well-traveled cruisers from Europe and North America. The international ships also draw a larger range of age groups as well, with kids clubs onboard to appeal to families. The German-only ships mostly attract people over 50, mainly couples, and at least one ship is designated as adults-only.

Do I have to dress up on a Hapag-Lloyd cruise?

Depends on which ship you've chosen. On the non-expedition luxury ships, the general dress code for evenings is long trousers and a jacket for men (no tie) and something correspondingly elegant for women. On Europa (a German language ship), there's one formal night per cruise where black tie is encouraged.

On the expedition ships, the dress code is smart-casual throughout.

Is everything free on Hapag-Lloyd cruises?

Not quite. You can dine your way around the specialty restaurants at no extra charge, but drinks are not included, just Champagne on arrival and soft drinks in the mini-bar. Access to the beautiful sauna and steam room suites is free.

Gratuities are also included in the cruise fare, but passengers can tip further if they wish to. On expedition cruises, exploring ashore is included, but on the non-expedition luxury cruise ships, you pay extra for shore excursions.

What are Hapag-Lloyd’s most popular activities?

On the non-expedition luxury ships, days are more about lounging by the pool, visiting the gym and participating in shore excursions than anything else. Evenings are elegant and low-key, with small, intimate venues to enjoy a nightcap more popular than cavernous, noisy bars.

Life on the expedition ships, meanwhile, is all about being ashore and exploring during the day, under the guidance of experienced expedition leaders. In the evenings, there are talks and lectures, and passengers also enjoy playing around in the science labs.

Why go with Hapag-Lloyd?

  • Exquisitely designed and spacious ships, targeted primarily at German-speaking cruisers
  • New fleet of small, luxurious expedition ships operating imaginative itineraries
  • The highest levels of cuisine and service

Best for: German-speaking luxury cruisers and adventurers seeking expeditions packed with creature comforts

Not for: Non-German speakers and budget cruisers

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Beautiful, Relaxing Experience

The Europa 2-even the name exudes luxury, style, and quite a Eurocentric flair to life that I have come to learn and love on my eight night sailing to the beautiful Mediterranean. The cost-incredibly expensive, but... Read More
User Avatar
Swaraelia

2-5 Cruises

Age 10s

Beautiful Scenery, Luxurious Ship

I first read about Europa in Berlitz's 2017 guide, fantastic, by the way, in case you're looking for in-depth research about individual ships not on CruiseCritic. I am an American who went on this amazing ship for... Read More
User Avatar
Swaraelia

10+ Cruises

Age 10s

Stunning ship, worth the premium. Germans know how to have fun!

I’m putting up this review almost 11 months after our first cruise on Europa 2, as I noticed recent reviews are sparse. In part, that’s probably because the ship gets booked up so far ahead by the German market... Read More
User Avatar
Ovener

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Fantastic NICE-BILBAO luxury classical music cruise, outstanding food, service!

SHORT VERSION: I greatly enjoyed the outstanding food, service, and classical music on this luxury small ship cruise and plan to return soon. Details: I am an American who did this two-week luxury small... Read More
User Avatar
Catlover54

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Europa

Hapag-Lloyd Europa

9 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Bremen

Hapag-Lloyd Bremen

2 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic

Hapag-Lloyd Hanseatic

3 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2

Hapag-Lloyd Europa 2

16 Reviews
Hanseatic Nature

Hanseatic Nature

Hanseatic Inspiration

Hanseatic Inspiration

Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.