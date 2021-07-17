  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Hapag-Lloyd Gourmet Food Cruises

Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

13 Night
Idyllic Islands In The AtlanticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

8 Night
Island Hopping DeluxeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

10 Night
La Dolce Vita And The Sunny AdriaticDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa
Europa
Europa

2 Night
A Summer Event Under The StarsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

18 Night
Island Realms In The PacificDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

15 Night
The Great Diversity Of Western EuropeDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

14 Night
Highlights Of The British And Irish CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Europa

13 Night
French Classics And La Dolce VitaDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

12 Night
Of Tsars, Kings And National TreasuresDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

12 Night
Eternal Spring On The Atlantic CoastDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

19 Night
Adventure Down UnderDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2

12 Night
The Most Beautiful Baltic Sea HarboursDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

12 Night
Norway, Its Fjords And North CapeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

10 Night
Western Europe At Its BestDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Liverpool
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

9 Night
Sophisticated Glamour In The MediterraneanDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

8 Night
Balearic Islands And The Delightful Cote D'azurDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

18 Night
Adventure Ahead In Norway And SpitsbergenDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

13 Night
Nordic Metropolises In Golden LightDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

11 Night
Picturesque French CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bilbao
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

15 Night
Between Flamenco And Fire IslandsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

8 Night
Inspiring Cities And Beautiful BeachesDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

9 Night
Italian Charm. French Elegance.Details

16 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

14 Night
Southern England's Sunny Insider TipsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

11 Night
The Great Diversity Of Western EuropeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa 2

9 Night
Scotland's FinestDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

