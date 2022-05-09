  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Hapag-Lloyd May 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

May 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

12 Night
Norway, Its Fjords And North CapeDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa
Europa
Europa

12 Night
Eternal Spring On The Atlantic CoastDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2
Europa 2
Europa 2

12 Night
The Most Beautiful Baltic Sea HarboursDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit
Hanseatic Spirit (Image: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises)
Hanseatic Spirit

12 Night
Circumnavigation Of Western Europe - Early Summer On Europe's West CoastDetails

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Limited Time Offer! Upgrade Your View…

Celebrity Silhouette® UK Summer Season 2021

  • Book Now and Enjoy FREE Balcony to Concierge Upgrades.
  • Reconnect at sea on one of our luxury UK Summer Staycations.
  • Unwind onboard revolutionised Celebrity Silhouette®.
  • Plus, get your drinks, Wi-Fi & tips included. Offer ends 31 May 2021.

Celebrity Cruises

Europa

11 Night
Picturesque French CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Bilbao
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Spirit

11 Night
Ocean As Far As The Eye Can SeeDetails

Leaving:Belem
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Hanseatic Nature

13 Night
Expedition Circumnavigation Of Great Britain - In The Kingdom Of ContrastsDetails

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Carnival May 2022 Cruises

Carnival May 2022 Cruises

Celebrity May 2022 Cruises

Celebrity May 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2022 Cruises

Holland America Line May 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2022 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) May 2022 Cruises

Princess May 2022 Cruises

Princess May 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2022 Cruises

Royal Caribbean May 2022 Cruises

Seabourn May 2022 Cruises

Seabourn May 2022 Cruises

Silversea May 2022 Cruises

Silversea May 2022 Cruises

Windstar May 2022 Cruises

Windstar May 2022 Cruises

Costa May 2022 Cruises

Costa May 2022 Cruises

Viking River May 2022 Cruises

Viking River May 2022 Cruises

Uniworld May 2022 Cruises

Uniworld May 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2022 Cruises

Hurtigruten May 2022 Cruises

Oceania May 2022 Cruises

Oceania May 2022 Cruises

MSC May 2022 Cruises

MSC May 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises May 2022 Cruises

P&O Cruises May 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2022 Cruises

Avalon Waterways May 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2022 Cruises

AmaWaterways May 2022 Cruises

Scenic May 2022 Cruises

Scenic May 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2022 Cruises

Viking Ocean May 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.