Do I have to dress up on a Saga Cruises cruise?

Not for: Families or anybody looking for wild nightlife

Best for: Foodies over 50 with a desire to see the world in luxury

An extensive range of excursions is offered at reasonable prices, and when the ship is in port, you'll find most passengers partaking in these.

Daytimes on a Saga cruise are spent by the Lido pool, or curled up with a book in the library, which has more than 3,500 volumes. There's also a popular arts and crafts room, and lectures, musical recitals and dance classes in the Britannia Lounge always draw a crowd. In the evenings, cruisers enjoy live music all around the ship and ballroom dancing in the Britannia Lounge, with gentleman dance hosts to escort single ladies.

What you will pay extra for are bar drinks, shore excursions, spa treatments and retail shop purchases.

No, but a lot is. Crew tips, all specialty dining, Wi-Fi, a selection of wines with meals, a chauffeur service to the port, classes in the gym, specialty coffee and shuttle buses in port are included.

Yes. There are one to two formal nights on every seven-night voyage, and dressing for dinner on these is one of the reasons people book. Expect long dresses and lots of sparkle for ladies and tuxedo with bow tie for men -- although a dark suit with tie is acceptable. On other nights, the dress code is elegant casual, with no jacket and tie required but an expectation that people will make an effort in the evenings.

Do I have to dress up on a Saga Cruises cruise?

Saga firmly targets over-50 cruisers, although a companion can travel if they're over 40. In reality, most passengers are retired and over 65 and almost all are British, with a smattering of North Americans and Australians who enjoy the vibe of a ship geared to British tastes. Saga is especially friendly to solo travelers, with around 20 percent of accommodations dedicated to singles. Expect fellow travelers to be relatively well-heeled (this is a high-end cruise) and to have a sense of curiosity and an interest in good food, culture and the arts.

We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our...

We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew...

We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be...

First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously. Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not...

