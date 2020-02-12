  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Saga Cruises Cruises

22 Reviews
2 Awards
Saga Sapphire (Photo: Saga Cruises)

Spirit of Adventure
(Image: Saga Cruises)
Spirit of Adventure

5 Night
Continental EscapeDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure
(Image: Saga Cruises)
Spirit of Adventure

5 Night
Hamburg To HollandDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure
(Image: Saga Cruises)
Spirit of Adventure

15 Night
Aspects Of The BalticDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery
Saga Cruises' new ship, Spirit of Discovery, at the shipyard. (Photo: Saga Cruises)
Spirit Of Discovery

14 Night
Wonders Of The Canary IslandsDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

14 Night
Flavours Of Western France And SpainDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

15 Night
Postcards From The BalticDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

13 Night
Canary Islands ChorusDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

5 Night
Beautiful BrittanyDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

15 Night
Wonders Of The Western MediterraneanDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

19 Night
Greenland And The Midnight SunDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

7 Night
Summer In The FjordsDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

7 Night
Melody Of The FjordsDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

29 Night
Autumn Colours Of The Usa And CanadaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Spirit Of Discovery

22 Night
Coastlines Of CroatiaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

19 Night
Festive Celebrations In The CanariesDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

7 Night
Majestic NorwayDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

7 Night
Fjordland FocusDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

5 Night
Celtic EscapeDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Spirit Of Discovery

13 Night
A Taste Of The British IslesDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

24 Night
Jewels Of The Eastern MediterraneanDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

22 Night
Treasures Of The Croatian CoastDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

18 Night
Authentic Spain And BeyondDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

16 Night
Inspirational IcelandDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit of Adventure

15 Night
Baltic SymphonyDetails

Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spirit Of Discovery

16 Night
Charming Canary IslandsDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Saga Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Saga Cruises cruise ships?

Saga firmly targets over-50 cruisers, although a companion can travel if they're over 40. In reality, most passengers are retired and over 65 and almost all are British, with a smattering of North Americans and Australians who enjoy the vibe of a ship geared to British tastes. Saga is especially friendly to solo travelers, with around 20 percent of accommodations dedicated to singles. Expect fellow travelers to be relatively well-heeled (this is a high-end cruise) and to have a sense of curiosity and an interest in good food, culture and the arts.

Do I have to dress up on a Saga Cruises cruise?

Yes. There are one to two formal nights on every seven-night voyage, and dressing for dinner on these is one of the reasons people book. Expect long dresses and lots of sparkle for ladies and tuxedo with bow tie for men -- although a dark suit with tie is acceptable. On other nights, the dress code is elegant casual, with no jacket and tie required but an expectation that people will make an effort in the evenings.

Is everything free on Saga Cruises cruises?

No, but a lot is. Crew tips, all specialty dining, Wi-Fi, a selection of wines with meals, a chauffeur service to the port, classes in the gym, specialty coffee and shuttle buses in port are included.

What you will pay extra for are bar drinks, shore excursions, spa treatments and retail shop purchases.

What are Saga Cruises’s most popular activities?

Daytimes on a Saga cruise are spent by the Lido pool, or curled up with a book in the library, which has more than 3,500 volumes. There's also a popular arts and crafts room, and lectures, musical recitals and dance classes in the Britannia Lounge always draw a crowd. In the evenings, cruisers enjoy live music all around the ship and ballroom dancing in the Britannia Lounge, with gentleman dance hosts to escort single ladies.

An extensive range of excursions is offered at reasonable prices, and when the ship is in port, you'll find most passengers partaking in these.

Why go with Saga Cruises?

  • Impressive cuisine, with all specialty dining included in the cruise fare.
  • Traditional English tea served every afternoon.
  • Experienced crew with a genuine interest in serving mature passengers, many of whom travel alone.

Best for: Foodies over 50 with a desire to see the world in luxury

Not for: Families or anybody looking for wild nightlife

Featured News

1
Update: When Will Cruising Restart in the UK?
Saga Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Never again

First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously. Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not... Read More
User Avatar
Julian Bown

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Norovirus for 4th cruise in row

We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be... Read More
User Avatar
tallant10

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Nice ship but norovirus meant many activities cancelled

We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew... Read More
User Avatar
The Synman

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We were disappointed

We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our... Read More
User Avatar
SueFrankuk

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Spirit Of Discovery

Spirit Of Discovery

22 Reviews
Spirit of Adventure

Spirit of Adventure

Spirit of the Rhine

Spirit of the Rhine

Spirit of the Danube

Spirit of the Danube

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.